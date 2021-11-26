Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,581,996 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enel Américas by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,955,000 after buying an additional 12,013,401 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth $9,609,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enel Américas by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 851,652 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth $4,447,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

