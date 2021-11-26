Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,581,996 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.52.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.13.
About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.