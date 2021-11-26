Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $7.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.81. 65,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average is $175.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

