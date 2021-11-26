Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

ENTG opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,596. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

