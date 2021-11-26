Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) vs. Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Financial Comparison

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 21.78 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -117.54 Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 2,367.68 -$68.75 million ($8.84) -1.10

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 6 0 2.86

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 130.93%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Eos Energy Enterprises -9,359.54% -148.15% -92.11%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

