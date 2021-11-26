Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

