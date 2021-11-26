Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $886.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,303 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 48.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,568,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 23.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 34.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $797.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.91, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $803.83. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.