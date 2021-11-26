Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $119,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 48.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 23.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 34.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $797.59 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $800.36 and its 200-day moving average is $803.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,917 shares of company stock worth $16,891,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.