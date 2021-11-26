Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aura Biosciences Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

