Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Genasys Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Genasys in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Genasys stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Genasys has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

