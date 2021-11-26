Ernest S. Rady Purchases 3,750 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

