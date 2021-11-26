Ernest S. Rady Purchases 3,750 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
AAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
