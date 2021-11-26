Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eros STX Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Eros STX Global by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,311,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 450,909 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,325,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eros STX Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Eros STX Global by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Eros STX Global stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.