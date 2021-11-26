Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Escape Hunt stock opened at GBX 32.20 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. The firm has a market cap of £28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.27. Escape Hunt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65).

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

