ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 429.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after buying an additional 34,093 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $89.25 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.