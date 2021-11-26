Esken (LON:ESKN) Shares Down 1.7%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.74 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.74 ($0.17). Approximately 489,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,351,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.96 ($0.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.64. The stock has a market cap of £129.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

