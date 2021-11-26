Esken (LON:ESKN) Shares Down 1.7%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.74 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.74 ($0.17). Approximately 489,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,351,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.96 ($0.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.64. The stock has a market cap of £129.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Esken Company Profile (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

