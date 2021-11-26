Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.01% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $97,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMBL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

