Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Esquire Financial stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.10. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 776,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

