Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

ETSY stock opened at $296.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.51 and a 12-month high of $301.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.