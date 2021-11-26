EUNO (EUNO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $88.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $88.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00478332 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,381,365,226 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

