Evercore ISI Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $35.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s previous close.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $1,582,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $221,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $216,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

