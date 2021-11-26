Evercore ISI Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $35.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s previous close.
JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.
Nordstrom stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $1,582,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $221,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $216,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.