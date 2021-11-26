Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVVTY opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.57. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

