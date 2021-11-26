Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 129,648 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 137,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NYSE:XOM traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.84. 189,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,373,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

