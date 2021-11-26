Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $98.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,711 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Fabrinet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $14,010,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 149,190 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 129,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,579. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

