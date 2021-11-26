Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52. Facebook reported earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $13.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $17.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.80. 555,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.29.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.