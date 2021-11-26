FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $469.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.02 and its 200-day moving average is $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $470.37.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

