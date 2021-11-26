Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTCH. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.46.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.