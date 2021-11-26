FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 1,046 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 289.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $326.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

