Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.500 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.58.

FRT stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

