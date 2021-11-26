Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,119,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 588,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,961,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT opened at $131.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.