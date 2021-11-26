Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

FRT stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.82. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.