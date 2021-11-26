Feellike (FLL) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,300.79 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00076747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.30 or 0.07595565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.11 or 0.99977385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

