Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

FEMY traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57. Femasys has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the second quarter worth $184,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the second quarter worth $487,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Femasys during the second quarter worth $1,825,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

