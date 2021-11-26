Field & Main Bank Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

HD opened at $412.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

