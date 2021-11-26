Field & Main Bank Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 125.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $111.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

