Field & Main Bank Sells 475 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.