Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. 556,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

