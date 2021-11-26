Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $27.63 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 5.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $27,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $2,523,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

