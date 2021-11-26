Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $473,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,711 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.33 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

