Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,801 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

