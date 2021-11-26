Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $5.03 Million in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

