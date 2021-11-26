Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.63.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

