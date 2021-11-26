Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.