First Citizens Financial Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. iShares US Telecommunications ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth $139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3,058.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 323,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

IYZ stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.