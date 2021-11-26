First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

