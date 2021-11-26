First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 116 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises 3.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

