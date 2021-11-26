First Citizens Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.46 and a twelve month high of $111.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

