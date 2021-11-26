First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $431.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $435.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.