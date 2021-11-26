First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 710 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.46 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

