First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

FSLR stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.35.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.