First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 292,382 shares.The stock last traded at $233.33 and had previously closed at $234.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.88 and its 200 day moving average is $239.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,009,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,060,000 after buying an additional 69,748 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 371.3% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 833,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,730,000 after purchasing an additional 656,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

