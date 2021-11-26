First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) is Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 691.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,809 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of FCTR stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $35.50. 151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

